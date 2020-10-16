Ubisoft’s latest and greatest games will come to Stadia day one, including older favorites

Google’s maturing Stadia game streaming service may have had a very rough launch, but it continues to grow and expand with new games being added to its available library all the time. Today’s announcement is a big one, with Stadia announcing that Ubisoft is planning on bringing a ton of games to the streaming service. This includes older fan favorites, recent entries in established franchises, and even upcoming games that will launch on Stadia day one. This is an exciting announcement, and could be a huge draw for players looking to bring a AAA gaming experience with them on the go.

Here’s the full list of Ubisoft games coming to Google Stadia:

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs: Legion

Far Cry 5

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry 6

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Just Dance 2021

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

Riders Republic

This list includes a lot of great games, but the real standout titles are those that are planning to launch into Google Stadia on day one, including Watch Dogs Legion on October 29, 2020, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on November 10, 2020, and Far Cry 6 on February 18, 2021.

According to the Stadia post: “…only on Stadia will you be able to instantly play new series entries…” which puts Stadia’s Ubisoft partnership in direct competition with the newly announced Amazon Luna, which boasted of offering a Ubisoft channel that would include day one access to many of Ubisoft’s best games.

It’ll be interesting to see how this develops, as Stadia is clearly intent on offering a continuously impressive portfolia of high quality games, including the latest and greatest from household names like Ubisoft, but Luna makes it clear that Amazon won’t stand around idly. Either way, gamers win with more access to Ubisoft’s games, no matter where or how they play.