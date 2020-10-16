Two new cases of COVID-19, zero deaths as ‘significant steps’ out of lockdown expected

One of Victoria’s two new coronavirus cases is a patient at the Royal Children’s Hospital.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) confirmed the case related to a child was under investigation, with all close contacts being tested and isolated.

“DHHS respects the privacy of patients and cannot provide details about individual cases unless it is necessary to do so in the interest of public health,” the statement read.

The state’s other case was a household contact of an existing case.

The last the state recorded two infections was on June 8.

Metropolitan Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average is now down to 8.7.

The average in regional Victoria is 0.6.

There are 14 Victorians in hospital and none in intensive care.

“It makes you proud to see a community come together, even though we’re staying apart to come together with a sense of purpose to defeat this second wave and to take control of this virus to the extent that it’s present in Shepparton and the Goulburn Valley,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Medical professionals conduct COVID-19 tests at a drive through testing clinic in the Shepparton Sports Precinct in Shepparton, Victoria. (Getty)

“Every single one of those people, indeed the entire Shepparton community should be very, very proud.”

No new cases have been detected in regional town Kilmore, with the incident management team stood down yesterday.

There are 157 active cases of coronavirus in Victoria.

Victorians can expect “significant steps” out of lockdown on Sunday, however the premier has conceded it will “not be everything that everyone wants”.

The state’s controversial five-kilometre movement limit will be reviewed when new modelling is done today, with hopes it could be expanded to 20-kilometres.

“Today is a day where we can be optimistic, we can be positive,” Mr Andrews said.

“We can all of us as Victorians look to all that we have achieved. We have stayed the course. We have not let our frustration get the better of us. We have made a conscious decision to defeat this second wave. We found it in ourselves to deal with the pain and the challenges of lockdown.

“We are well placed to take significant steps on Sunday.”

The premier said the changes would not include all of those which were outlined in step three.

“But on Sunday, I very much look forward to giving people a sense of what the coming weeks look like and it is fair to say that if these numbers continue then we are very well placed to be broadly in alignment with our foreshadowed stage three. We have to wait and see though.”

The state government will be analysing contemporary data right up until Saturday evening, before the announcement.

Mr Andrews said decisions on easing restrictions will be “conservative”, particular when it comes to gatherings at homes.

“It is absolutely the most dangerous environment. That’s more dangerous than any meatworks,” he said.

“You always have to assume there’s more out there bubbling.”

Hotel quarantine inquiry reopens

The hotel quarantine inquiry will hold another sitting next week.

“The Board of Inquiry proposes to hold an extraordinary sitting at 2pm on Tuesday 20 October,” an inquiry spokesperson confirmed today.

Evidence given to the inquiry has led to the resignations of former Health Minister Jenny Mikakos and top public servant Chris Eccles.

Victoria’s coronavirus outbreaks

Active aged care outbreaks with the highest active case numbers:

5 active cases are currently linked to Uniting Age Well Preston (total cases: 5)

3 active cases are currently linked to Estia Aged Care Facility Keilor (total cases: 52)

3 active cases are currently linked to Embracia Moonee Valley Aged Care Facility (total cases: 83)

Outbreaks with the highest number of active cases:

13 active cases are currently linked to the Chadstone Shopping Centre (total cases: 38)

12 active cases are currently linked to the Box Hill Hospital (total cases: 14)

9 cases are linked to the south-eastern community (total cases: 9)

5 active cases are currently linked to the Frankston Family (total cases: 13)

4 active cases are currently linked to the Oddfellows Café in Kilmore (total cases: 6)

4 active cases are currently linked to the Elwood community (total cases: 4)

The index case which triggered the Box Hill Hospital outbreak was a patient cared for on the COVID-19 ward.