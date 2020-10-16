Twitter updates content policy after blocking New York Post article By

© . FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this picture illustration made in Zenica
() – Twitter Inc (NYSE:) Chief Executive Office Jack Dorsey said on Friday that blocking URLs to an article from the New York Post that made claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son was wrong and the micro blogging site has updated its policy.
“Our goal is to attempt to add context, and now we have capabilities to do that,” the tweet https:// said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.