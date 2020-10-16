TV Ratings for Thursday, Oct. 15: Biden vs Trump Town Halls

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s broadcast of presidential Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s 90-minute town hall on Thursday night drew 12.3 million total viewers, while averaging a robust 2.6 demo rating.

Meanwhile over on NBC, President Donald Trump’s own, hour-long town hall drew 10.4 million total viewers, along with a 1.7 demo rating — with additional viewership from MSNBC and CNBC to trickle/get folded in Friday afternoon. Check back for updates! No, really.

After backing out of the originally scheduled Oct. 15 presidential debate (after it was set to be “virtual”), Trump by some accounts lobbied hard for the head-to-head town hall counterprogramming (which earned NBC News more than a bit of public condemnation), hoping come away from it with a ratings “win” that he could wave in his opponent’s face during the final weeks leading up to Election Day.

Trump’s previous town hall, which aired Sept. 15 on ABC, delivered just shy of 4 million total viewers, while Biden’s Sept. 17 town hall on CNN drew 3.33 million total viewers.

