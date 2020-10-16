Trump’s Attorney Rudy Giuliani Accidentally Posts Video Of Him Mocking Asians!!

Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney for President Donald Trump, is making headlines after his team accidentally posted a video of him mocking Asians.

In the video, he interviewed former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer for his podcast titled Common Sense on Tuesday. But Giuliani’s team uploaded an extended video cut of the interview to YouTube. Spicer had logged off.

“Ah, get me Jayne Zirkle,” he says with an accent. “What would you like to have for dinner? Jayne Zirkle.” Giuliani then repeats “Jayne Zirkle” as he bowed and laughed at his own imitation.

Those around him can be heard laughing at Giuliani’s offensive impression.

The video circulated online. Democratic congressman Ted Lieu hopped on Twitter to blast Giuliani and Trump.

“Asian Americans are the fastest growing group in America, including in multiple swing states…So keep doubling down on your racism; see you in November,” he tweeted.