Trey Songz’s New Boo Saiyr Deletes PDA Pics After Dragged for Trump Endorsement

Fans are shocked to find out that the ‘Bottoms Up’ hitmaker is now dating the one-half of hip-hop duo Ceraadi, who has publicly declared her support for Donald Trump.

Meet Trey Songz‘s new girlfriend, Saiyr! The one-half of hip-hop duo Ceraadi was seemingly ready to go public with her relationship with the Virgina rapper as she posted some of their PDA pictures on Instagram on Thursday, October 15.

Saiyr initially hid the face of her boo in one of the photos, which were seemingly taken at a party. She stood in front of her man who was sitting on a table, while she smiled and looked at the camera. “No Face No Case,” she cryptically wrote in the caption, adding a purple devil emoji.

She later updated her page with another image taken on the same occasion. Wearing casual clothes, the twosome shared an embrace as Trey, who showed his face to the camera, flipped the birds. “I like him,” she declared in the caption, adding a brown heart emoji.

After photos of the new couple circulated online and were reposted on an entertainment blog’s Instagram account, fans weighed in on their romance. Most of them were not pleased that Trey is dating Saiyr, who is known to have publicly supported Donald Trump.

“Not the TRUMP supporter,” one person commented underneath the photos. “Not trey with a trump supporter,” another wrote. A third user similarly commented, “Not Trey Luther King Songs with a TRUMP Supporter say it ain’t so.”

“trey??!! wit a trump supporter lord,” someone expressed her/his shock over the news. “she’s a trump supporter.. her & her fam,” another person remarked, while someone else added, “She’s a trump supporter and doesn’t support BLM, so.”

Following the mounting criticisms to their relationship and her political stance, Saiyr has deleted the PDA pics with Trey from her page. She, however, doesn’t explain why she removed the posts after proudly declaring their romance.

News of Trey’s relationship with Saiyr comes one week after he revealed that he had coronavirus. “Here’s a very important message to let you know that I’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” he said in an October 5 video posted on his Instagram account.

Later in the video, Trey vowed to take this virus seriously and quarantined at home until he gets completely cured. Taking a jab at Trump who has claimed that he’s free of COVID-19 after testing positive two weeks ago, the singer added, “Don’t be like the president.”