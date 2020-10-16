Trey Songz Says He Won’t Be Doing A Verzuz Battle

For any fans hoping to see singer Trey Songz go head to head with another r&b great — will be in for some disappointment because the singer says he won’t be taking part.

“I don’t see myself…I got a problem with — and I love Verzuz don’t get me wrong,” he said. “I love everything that Verzuz stands for. I love that we have legendary people coming up and showing each other love. And what you see after these battles, a lot of younger people are actually put on to these classic artists and you see their streams go up, etc.” Songz said during a recent interview with Houston’s 97.9 The Box.

“But for me, I’ve never really been into being in competition with the next man, the next woman, and putting myself in a position where I gotta say, ‘this is better than what you’ve done,'” he continued. “I’m in competition with myself. Furthermore, I don’t think there’s anybody that really do what I do.”

Y’all agree?