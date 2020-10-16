Totallee launches MagSafe-compatible thin clear case for new iPhone 12/Mini and iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max

If you’ve pre-ordered or are planning on ordering one of the new iPhones you’re probably thinking about protecting it to keep it looking like new. At the same time you don’t want to cover up that shiny new phone with a bulky case. Totallee just released the perfect solution for everyone interested in protecting their device while retaining the original aesthetic of their brand new iPhone.

The company’s flexible, clear cases are made of a shock-absorbent TPU and add an extra layer of protection without adding any bulk. The best part? They are virtually invisible.

Making quality iPhone cases since 2013, totallee is known for its super-thin, minimalistic designs. Its cases are completely branding-free and don’t take away from the look of the iPhone. Because they are so super thin they also work with MagSafe without modifications.

Protect Your Phone And Show it Off

With totallee’s clear case you don’t have to choose between hiding your new iPhone behind a bulky cover or risking damage by going case-free. Other clear cases are known to turn yellow quickly but not this one. This case is made with a premium TPU that offers some of the best non-yellowing qualities on the market. They will remain clear and completely see-through, allowing you to enjoy your iPhone’s beautiful design.

Totallee’s case strikes the perfect balance between being pocket-friendly without having to sacrifice protection. In fact, this case sports several protective features.

First, the high-quality TPU is tough but also impressively elastic and soft. It can absorb the impact of any waist height drop. Additionally, the cases feature a raised lip around the rear-facing camera module, protecting it when you set down the phone. There is also a slight lip extending beyond the screen, just enough to protect it when placed face down. Finally, the rubbery finish adds a lof of extra grip, so your iPhone stays firmly in hand, helping avoid drops in the first place.

Get the Most Out of Your iPhone

After ordering a new iPhone, getting a quality phone case, like those offered by totallee, should be the first thing on everyone’s to-do list. However, there are many other accessories that can help you get the most out of your new iPhone 12 and totallee has them in stock, ready to ship.

If you’ve ever experienced the agony of a broken screen or don’t want to go through that experience, we recommend pairing your clear totallee case with one of the company’s edge-to-edge screen protectors. These seamless screen protectors cover the whole front of your screen and look just like the original iPhone screen once applied – you won’t even be able to tell that you have a screen protector on, it’s that seamless. Even with Apple’s improved screens, spending $29 on a quality screen protector is the best way to avoid unhappy accidents.

Other accessories worth highlighting are totallee’s wireless charging pad and wireless car charger. Both are fast-charging and look super sleek and minimal. If you’re due for a new wireless charger you can’t go wrong with these options. They are both available for $59.

In short, the first thing we recommend doing after ordering a new iPhone is protecting it with a case. If you like showcasing your new phone and want a case that offers protection without sacrificing on the form-factor, totallee’s clear case is the way to go. Totallee’s case costs $35 and is available for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and a variety of older models. We recommend pairing it with a totallee edge-to-edge screen protector which goes for $29. By getting both, you also qualify for free shipping. Every product ships within 1 business day and includes a two-year warranty. 1% of every purchase will be donated to charities working on the front line to help end the homelessness crisis.

You can also find a limited number of totallee cases on Amazon.

