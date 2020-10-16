Tommy Lee Flips the Bird at Ted Nugent for ‘Domestic Violence Heroin Addict’ Branding

WENN/FayesVision

The Motley Crue drummer takes a jab at his fellow rocker after the latter made the snide comment about him when complaining about his treatment in an episode of Sammy Hagar’s reality series.

Tommy Lee has fired back at fellow rocker Ted Nugent after he branded the Motley Crue star “a convicted felon, domestic violence heroin addict” in a new interview.

Nugent, an avid Republican and Donald Trump supporter, made the comments during a chat with “Blunt Force Truth”, while grousing about his treatment in a recent episode of Sammy Hagar‘s reality series “Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar”.

Angered by the producers’ decision to keep him well away from the star of the show, Nugent noted that Lee was treated far better during his time on the series, despite his previous legal issues and drug addiction.

“The producers wouldn’t let (Sammy) near me, even though he and I go way back; we’re dear friends,” Nugent said. “They thought I was dangerous, that I’d come out with a machine gun or I’d slaughter an innocent fawn on television. This is stupidity! I said, ‘So your producers were afraid of me, but they did a show with Tommy Lee, who’s a convicted felon, domestic violence heroin addict.’ ”





The remarks eventually made their way to drummer Tommy Lee, who has responded on Twitter. He showed his wicked sense of humor as writing, “Ted Nugent…? Is that guy even still alive? I thought he shot himself, like, 20 yrs (years) ago,” adding two middle finger emojis.

Earlier this week (begin October 12), Lee, who is fiercely opposed to Nugent’s politics and hates Trump, vowed to leave the U.S. and set up home in Greece if the President wins re-election next month.