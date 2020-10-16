Timothee Chalamet Hits Back at Haters Calling Lily-Rose Depp Romance ‘P.R. Stunt’

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

In a new magazine interview, the ‘Call Me by Your Name’ actor admits to being baffled by people who thought their relationship was fake due to the exes’ infamous kissing photos.

Timothee Chalamet is opening up about the awkward moment in his romantic life. Months after finding himself trolled when his making out photo with ex-girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp surfaced on the internet, the “Call Me by Your Name” star fired back at critics who called their romance a “P.R. stunt.”

The 24-year-old actor weighed in on the viral paparazzi picture during an interview with GQ. “I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” he first shared. “I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.’ ”

“Then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: This is a P.R. stunt,” the Academy Award nominee continued explaining. “A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

The “Little Women” actor and the daughter of actors Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp dated for more than a year after meeting on the set of Netflix’ movie “The King“. However, it was reported in April 2020 that they had called it quits, and he was listed as “single” in a feature piece for the May 2020 issue of British Vogue.

Following the said-breakup, Timothee sparked dating rumors with Eiza Gonzalez. The two were spotted enjoying an intimate getaway together in Mexico back in June. The rumored lovebirds were photographed soaking up the sun on a yacht. In the snap, the “Baby Driver” actress sat in a lounge chair while the “Lady Bird” actor leaned in to kiss her.

A few days later, Timothee and Eiza added more fuel to the dating speculations when a new photo from their vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico went viral. It captured the twosome enjoying a steamy make-out session in a hot tub as he was seen kissing her neck from behind.