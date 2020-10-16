This picture of Prithviraj co-stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar is refreshing



Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar have collaborated for the first time for Yash Raj Films’ Prithviraj. The film is a historical drama and marks the debut of Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar in the world of movies. Manushi and Akshay’s pairing has already made the audience eager to watch this film. Manushi has been spotted visiting the YRF office several times in the past week and now a picture of the duo has surfaced online. The picture is from their reunion post the break of seven months.

Akshay is seen looking uber-cool in his grey overalls, while Manushi looking pretty in a pair of denims and a sky-blue crop top. Manushi and Akshay have reunited after a long break due to the pandemic and this picture just radiates how excited they are for the project. Keep watching this space for more on Bollywood.