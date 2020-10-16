‘The Vow’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO: NXIVM Series With Allison Mack

RELATED STORIES

HBO is pledging to make a bunch more episodes of The Vow, ordering a second season of the NXIVM-themed docuseries to premiere in 2021.

Per HBO, The Vow Season 2 will offer an “exclusive view” into NXIVM overlord Keith Raniere’s “innermost circle” while delving “into the stories of NXIVM’s top leadership in the US and Mexico, and into powerful, intimate stories of DOS members.” The follow-up will also continue to track “the legal and emotional journeys of the group’s founders, supporters and defectors as new evidence and stunning revelations come to light while federal prosecutors and defense attorneys battle for opposing views of justice in a case caught in the national spotlight.”

In June 2019, NXIVM co-founder Keith Raniere was convicted of crimes including racketeering, sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy, identity theft, and production and possession of child pornography. He is slated to be sentenced later this fall. Smallville alum Allison Mack, one of the cult’s most notable recruiters (who was featured heavily in Season 1), has pleaded guilty to various charges.

The renewal comes just days ahead of The Vow‘s Season 1 finale (Sunday at 10/9c on HBO).