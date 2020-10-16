The Globe and Mail By

10/10 © . FILE PHOTO: The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google



Canadian gold miner Kinross Gold Corp (TO:) is considering moving its primary stock listing to London and selling its North and South American gold mines, The Globe and Mail reported on Friday, citing three sources familiar with the discussions.

The miner is also considering doubling down on its portfolio of assets in Russia and West Africa, the report said https://tgam.ca/2SYrmsp.

Kinross Gold believes selling its mines and redomiciling its Russian and African business to London would make the remaining parts of the company more valuable than if the assets were kept inside one business unit, the report added, citing sources.

Kinross Gold officials were not immediately available to comment on the report.