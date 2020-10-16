The FCC has no jurisdiction over Section 230, which was explicitly written to deny the FCC any authority over websites (Mike Masnick/Techdirt)

Mike Masnick / Techdirt:

The FCC has no jurisdiction over Section 230, which was explicitly written to deny the FCC any authority over websites  —  from the that’s-not-how-any-of-this-works dept,nbsp; —  For years, FCC Chair Ajit Pai has insisted that the thing that was most important to him was to have a “light touch,rdquo; regulatory regime regarding the internet.

