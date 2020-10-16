The ‘Every NLCS MVP’ quiz

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Braves tied up the NLCS at two games apiece. A six-run sixth inning and two dingers from Marcell Ozuna fueled Atlanta to a 10-2 victory, giving them new found playoff life. Coming into the night, things looked dire. The Braves were down 2-1 and facing Clayton Kershaw, but Kershaw’s playoff demons reared their ugly head once again. Now we have a best-of-three series for the right to head to the 2020 World Series. First pitch for NLCS Game 5 is at 6:08 P.M. ET on FS1.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. If Atlanta does move on, the aforementioned Ozuna looks like the early favorite to add his name to the list of NLCS MVPs. MLB began awarding the National League Championship Series MVP Award during the 1977 season. With that in mind, how many of the 44 winners in that time can you name in six minutes?

Good luck!