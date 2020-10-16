The Beirut Blast Shattered Her Masterpieces. Now, the Rebuilding Starts.

HAZMIYEH, Lebanon — Her hands created the gentle smile on the face of the Virgin Mary, the folds in the robes of the Four Evangelists and the glow surrounding the cherubic baby Jesus.

In three decades of exacting work, Maya Husseini had established herself as Lebanon’s premier stained-glass artist, her work making the light of the Mediterranean dance in many of the country’s best-known churches.

As she celebrated her 60th birthday on Aug. 3, she was looking forward to wrapping up a final project and retiring. But Lebanon had other plans.

The next day, an enormous explosion in the port of Beirut ripped through entire neighborhoods, gutting apartment buildings, killing more than 190 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. It also tore through churches housing Ms. Husseini’s work, reducing a dozen of her delicate tableaus to jagged shards and twisted metal.