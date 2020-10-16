Teacher decapitated in Paris attack as police shoot dead terror suspect

A history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Mohammed has been decapitated in a street near Paris.

French police later shot the suspect dead after the attack in the suburbs of the capital at around 5pm.

A police source says the victim was decapitated in the Conflans St Honorine area.

A second police source said that witnesses heard the attacker shout Allahu Akbar, or God is greater.

French police say the victim was a teacher at a nearby middle school.

France’s anti-terror prosecutor said it was investigating the attack.

The suspected attacker was spotted by a police patrol while carrying a knife a short distance from the scene of the attack.

Le Parisien newspaper reported that the victim was “horribly mutilated”.

It is also said the attacker was the parent of a student, but this has not been confirmed by police.

Latest reports say that the teacher had earlier shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class to pupils.

France has over the past several years seen a series of violent attacks carried out by Islamist militants.

Late last month, a man who emigrated to France from Pakistan used a meat cleaver to attack and wound two people outside the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

That was the spot where Islamist militants gunned down employees of the magazine five years ago in retaliation for the magazine’s publication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.