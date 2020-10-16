Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and More to Present at 2020 CMT Music Awards

Country music fans are in for one star studded night! The CMT Music Awards, which honors country music videos and television performances, just released its lineup of presenters, and it’s basically a who’s who of Hollywood’s.

In addition to multi-nominee Ashley McBryde joining Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and Kane Brown as co-host, the CMT Music Awards stage will be packed with beloved stars. Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, who officially squashed their drama during Taylor’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video in 2019, will present at the show. Taylor has been nominated 14 times at the award show and already has six wins under her belt.

Demi Lovato, who recently released her political single “Commander in Chief,” will also grace the stage.

Despite the show’s country music origins, electronic music superstar Diplo will also present. So will Brandi Carlile, Kelly Clarkson, Rob Thomas, and Tanya Taylor.

Idina Menzel, who recently reprised her role as Elsa in Frozen II, will present as well.