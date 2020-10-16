Tatiana Maslany Denies Playing She-Hulk on Marvel Series

WENN

The ‘Woman in Gold’ actress has shut down the internet chatters suggesting she has landed a lead role on the upcoming Marvel superhero series directed by Kat Coiro.

Actress Tatiana Maslany has denied speculation she’s headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Last month (Sep20), it was reported Emmy-winning actress was to star as “She-Hulk” on director Kat Coiro‘s new series, set to debut on the Disney+ streaming service.

Even Mark Ruffalo, who plays The Hulk in the MCU, congratulated her but, speaking to The Sudbury Star, Tatiana, 35, denied she’s playing the role.

“That actually isn’t a real thing and it’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand. It’s totally not – I’ve been connected to these things in the past and press has gotten onto it, but it’s not actually a thing, unfortunately,” she said.

She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters, was comic book legend Stan Lee‘s last co-creation. She’s the cousin of Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk, who becomes all-powerful following an emergency blood transfusion from her relative.

While Tatiana Maslany denied she’s the running for the project, Mark Ruffalo confirmed he’s in talks to reprise his role on the upcoming show. “There’s some talk about it, but it’s all kind of preliminary,” he said. “It would be nice to see Banner, Hulk, Professor (or) somebody show up to help and to guide or be a gentle guiding presence of She-Hulk as a friend.”

“She-Hulk” joins other seven TV shows that Marvel Studios is currently developing for Disney+. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was initially scheduled to debut in August but got delayed indefinitely after production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are also “WandaVision“, “Loki“, an animated “What If…“, and “Hawkeye“, “Ms. Marvel” and “Moon Knight“.