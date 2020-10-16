Taryn Manning Pulls Out Receipts That ‘DWTS’ Did Ask Her to Be on the Show

WENN/FayesVision

After “Dancing with the Stars” debunked her claims that the ABC show approached her multiple times asking for her to appear on it, Taryn Manning took to her Instagram account to insist that she told the truth. In a now-deleted post on Friday, October 16, the “Orange Is the New Black” star shared a slew emails from “DWTS” in which the show tried to sign her up.

In one of the emails, the writer told the actress that “my office is casting [‘Dancing with the Stars’],” adding, “We would be thrilled to have Taryn Manning join the cast.” Meanwhile, the other email appeared to feature the long-running dancing competition show asking for a meeting to discuss the “possibility of being on out show.”

Captioning the post, Taryn wrote, “I have been asked to be on your show multiple times and just to clarify that as you see in my photo attachments and btw, thank you for the offers over the years.”

An insider, however, denied the validity of the emails. Of the first email, the insider claims to Page Six that it was from an individual who “has never worked for or on behalf of the show in any capacity.” The source also insisted “there was never an offer on the table.”

Prior to this, Taryn shared that she turned down the chance to appear on “Dancing with the Stars” multiple times because she was afraid of being labeled as a “has been.” Speaking to Page Six on Thursday, October 15, the actress, who also appeared in Eminem‘s “8 Mile“, said, “I’ve been asked to be on many times.” She added, “I have this weird phobia that (competing on the show) means you’re a has-been, and I never want to believe that’s the case. Maybe it’s my own stuff, but, yeah, I’m definitely a good dancer.”

However, a representative of the show later debunked Taryn’s claims, insisting that it was actually the other way around. “Taryn claims she’s been asked to join the cast ‘many times,’ however, we have never asked Taryn to be part of the show,” the representative said. “Her representation attempted to pitch her to us a while back and we kindly passed. So her claim that she was asked to join ‘DWTS’ once, never mind many times, is completely false.”

“Her thoughts that the contestants consist of ‘has-beens’ seems to be her own projection onto talent that we have asked to cast,” the rep continued.