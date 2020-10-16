Tamar Braxton Turns On Production During ‘Get Ya Life’ Finale

In the season finale of Tamar Braxton’s WeTV show, Get Ya Life, Tamar has had enough of the production team being all up in her space — and turns on them in an explosive showdown.

“I’m not sure if this is the best television situation I’ve been in or the absolute worst,’ she says to executive producer Michael Beck.

We’re guessing the worst.

“The work that we’re supposed to be doing, we’re missing,” Mona Scott-Young, told her. “And that’s very important for me. This is your sh*t.”

Many blame Tamar’s ex-boyfriend, David Adefeso, for ruining the show with his controlling ways.

“I don’t know if this is the hardest or the wackest thing or the most horrible thing I’ve ever done, but I just know that it’s necessary,” Tamar mused. “Not just for me but for women like me. I believe in change. Change and growth.”

Later, Mona called Tamar into her office, where they discussed ending the show.

“I feel like there was a lot of time wasted on shenanigans that had nothing to do with me,” Tamar said. “It’s unfortunate, because what I really wanted to get out of this, I don’t feel like I did.”