Tamar Braxton Turns On Production During ‘Get Ya Life’ Finale

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

In the season finale of Tamar Braxton’s WeTV show, Get Ya Life, Tamar has had enough of the production team being all up in her space — and turns on them in an explosive showdown.

“I’m not sure if this is the best television situation I’ve been in or the absolute worst,’ she says to executive producer Michael Beck.

We’re guessing the worst.

“The work that we’re supposed to be doing, we’re missing,” Mona Scott-Young, told her. “And that’s very important for me. This is your sh*t.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR