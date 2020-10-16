Tamar Braxton Accuses Production of Backstabbing Her in New ‘Get Ya Life’ Clip

WENN/FayesVision



An upcoming episode of “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life” seemingly will be intense. In a new clip obtained by theJasmineBRAND, the R&B singer has a heated argument with the production before walking off the set during an interview.

In the video, Tamar is seen getting ready for an exit interview. Her makeup artist encourages her and tells her that she will get this, saying, “I know you can. It’s only some bulls**t that you know you gotta work through. You got it.”

Later, the interview starts with one of the production team members asking her, “What is that like to have the cameras, to have the crew at your house, to have all of that in your life?” Instead of answering the question, Tamar only shakes her head. The production then changes the question, asking about her bond with her fans. Still, Tamar refuses to reply as she only shakes her head.

The production team member, whose name is apparently Michael, then tells her to give something for him to work with. To that, Tamar hits back, “Don’t say that. Don’t. See, Michael, don’t say that. don’t say that. Don’t say, ‘Give me a little bit of you to work with,’ like I haven’t been showing up for the past six weeks and doing my job.”

She then accuses the WEtv show production of backstabbing her. “You all stabbed me in the back. It wasn’t that way, so let’s not do that,” she alleged. She doesn’t finish her words because she abruptly leaves the set. Tamar, however, returns after her lawyer encourages her to do so as he takes control of the questions.

“I wanted to do a show specifically about myself because I felt that it wasn’t anyone I could identify with when, you know, I was going through the most difficult transition of my life. So, I wanted to do a show where it’s about enpowering yourself and challenging yourself. Having it all and then being broke and broken and learning to rely on yourself and start to trust other people because I have been in a situation where it has been difficult to trust people including myself,” Tamar then explains.





She continues, “So I wanted to show all my flaws and be open and honest about my battles. I don’t feel like I was supposed to make it on the other side and I did. And because I did, I feel the responsible to help those who don’t know how to get to the other side. So, that’s why I’m here.”

Tamar has been going through a lot in the past few months following her suicide attempt in July. She is also in a family drama following her messy split from David Adefeso, who is beefing with her sister Toni Braxton.