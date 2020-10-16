Home Business Suspect in plot to kidnap Michigan Governor waives right to bail hearing,...

Suspect in plot to kidnap Michigan Governor waives right to bail hearing, will face jury trial By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


() – An alleged leader in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer waived his right to a bail hearing on Friday and will remain in custody until his trial before a grand jury in federal court.

Adam Fox, one of six people who face federal charges for conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor and who could be sentenced to life if convicted, waived his right to a bond hearing after Magistrate Judge Sally Berens declined to release three others on bond at a hearing on Tuesday.

A bail ruling on a fifth defendant, Ty Garbin, was expected at a hearing on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Western Michigan.

