Sushmita Sen lists some important fitness lessons

Sushmita Sen defines that age is just a number. One look at her Instagram profile and we all know that the actress works hard on her body. Today we dig out her old interview for a fashion magazine, where she had listed fitness lessons for everyone. These lessons are relevant even today because what the actress says is perfect and the right way to start a fitness journey.



Sushmita Sen believes consistency is the key and true fitness is born out of genuine discipline. She further adds that mobility is another key area that she focuses on—core strengthening, head-to-toe mobility and shoulder rotations are a prominent feature of her regimen.

Despite suffering from a slipdisc at the age of 31 she has worked hard on her body. She indulges in different forms of suspension training, including aerial silk yoga and a favourite in her regimen, this exercise form involves performing aerial aerobics while hanging from a silk robe. A broken back doesn’t mean a broken spirit for her.

Sushmita’s drive and enthusiasm to learn new things is also what gets her going and keep trying new workout techniques. She always up to date with latest workouts and comes up with her new innovations. This gets her going and dedicated to fitness.



The gorgeous actress loves to keep her diet clean. Her diet includes a wholesome mix of carbs, microbes, fat and proteins. Vegetables and grilled fish is a must in her diet and makes sure to keep herself hydrated.

And finally Sushmita’s key factor to fitness is that the actress makes sure to find a discipline she likes. Whether it is running, yoga or indulging in sports, the actress asks to seek one passion to burn that calories.

With so much discipline and so much dedication, we love this gorgeous diva and her enthusiasm for fitness.