Storm vs Raiders kick off time, results, news for the 2020 finals

Welcome to Wide World of Sports’ live coverage of tonight’s NRL preliminary final between the Melbourne Storm and the Canberra Raiders.
Tonight we’re in for a treat with Storm legend Billy Slater leading the commentary right here for tonight’s live blog, starting from 7:45pm.
It should be a thrilling evening of action with old archrivals Craig Bellamy and Ricky Stuart going blow for blow for a spot in 2020’s NRL Grand Final.
Storm will undoubtedly have the upper hand at Suncorp Stadium after winning themselves an all-important week off.
It’s a different story for the Raiders who have had to scrap every round of finals football to see themselves in with perhaps another shot at an NRL premiership.
Stay tuned with all the live action to come right here with Billy Slater from 7:45pm!