‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Renewed for Season 4 at CBS All Access

The Star Trek: Discovery crew’s mission isn’t ending anytime soon: CBS All Access has renewed the Trek series for a fourth season, TVLine has learned.

Production on Season 4 will begin on Monday, Nov. 2, per the streamer. Discovery‘s third season just debuted this week, with new episodes airing each Thursday for the next 12 weeks.

Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham, a human raised by Vulcans who serves aboard the U.S.S. Discovery. The supporting cast includes Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou, Doug Jones as Saru, Anthony Rapp as Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Tilly and Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber.

The first two seasons of Discovery leaned heavily on Trek lore, set ten years before the original Star Trek series and featuring familiar characters like Spock, Captain Christopher Pike and Spock’s father Sarek. But Season 3 ventures more than 900 years into the future, going far beyond where any previous Trek series is set; David Ajala (Supergirl) joins the cast as enigmatic smuggler Cleveland “Book” Booker.

Debuting in 2017, Star Trek: Discovery has also inspired a number of spinoffs on CBS All Access, including short film collection Star Trek: Short Treks and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, starring Discovery alums Anson Mount (Pike), Ethan Peck (Spock) and Rebecca Romijn (Number One). CBS also began airing Season 1 episodes of Discovery this fall to bolster its primetime lineup in light of production delays caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Martin-Green and Jones, along with executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, announced the start of production on Season 4 in a new video; watch it here:

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Happy to see Burnham and the Discovery crew’s mission continue, Trekkies? Beam down to the comments to share your thoughts.