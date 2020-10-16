Sporting News 2020 National League All-Stars: Braves lead the field; Betts, Machado, Realmuto pace voting

The Braves led the way with three players, while Mookie Betts of the Dodgers, Manny Machado of the Padres and J.T. Realmuto of the Phillies received the most individual votes in balloting for the 2020 Sporting News National League All-Stars, as chosen by a panel of NL executives.

Voting for the honors took place in September, and the results display a solid mix of teams, with eight squads represented. Betts, Machado and Realmuto paced the way with seven votes each, while a total of 23 players received at least one vote. And, for the first time thanks to 2020’s rules, voting in the National League included a category for designated hitter.

Sporting News named its first MLB All-Star team in 1925.

(Selected by a panel of NL executives)

Catcher: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

2020 stats: .266/.349/.491; 11 homers; 123 OPS+; 1.2 bWAR

Others receiving votes: None

First base: Freddie Freeman, Braves

2020 stats: .341/.462/.640; 13 homers; 186 OPS+; 2.9 bWAR

Others receiving votes: Brandon Belt

Second base: Donovan Solano, Giants

2020 stats: .326/.365/.463; 128 OPS+; 1.3 bWAR

Others receiving votes: Jake Cronenworth, Robinson Cano, Jeff McNeil, Kolten Wong

Third base: Manny Machado, Padres

2020 stats: .304/.370/.580; 16 homers; 158 OPS+; 2.8 bWAR

Others receiving votes: None

Shortstop: Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

2020 stats: .277/.366/.571; 17 homers; 155 OPS+; 2.5 bWAR

Others receiving votes: Trea Turner

Outfield: Mookie Betts, Dodgers

2020 stats: .292/.366/.562; 16 homers; 149 OPS+; 3.4 bWAR

Outfield: Juan Soto, Nationals

2020 stats: .351/.490/.695; 13 homers; 212 OPS+; 2.1 bWAR

Outfield: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

2020 stats: .250/.406/.581; 14 homers; 155 OPS+; 2.1 bWAR

Others receiving votes: Mike Yastrzemski, Marcell Ozuna

Designated hitter: Marcell Ozuna, Braves

2020 stats: .338/.431/.636; 18 homers; 175 OPS+; 2.3 bWAR

Others receiving votes: Jesse Winker

Starting pitcher: Jacob deGrom, Mets

2020 stats: 4-2; 2.38 ERA; 104 strikeouts in 68 innings; 0.956 WHIP; 2.5 bWAR

Others receiving votes: Trevor Bauer, Yu Darvish, Max Fried

Relief pitcher: Devin Williams, Brewers

2020 stats: 4-1; 0.33 ERA; 53 strikeouts in 27 innings; 0.630 WHIP; 1.2 bWAR

Others receiving votes: Josh Hader, Drew Pomeranz