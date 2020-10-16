Sporting News 2020 American League All-Stars: Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, Shane Bieber rule voting

White Sox sluggers Jose Abreu and Tim Anderson, along with Indians pitcher Shane Bieber, led the way in voting for the 2020 Sporting News American League All-Stars, as chosen by a panel of AL executives.
Voting for the honors took place in September. Overall, eight AL teams are represented in the result. A total of 26 players received at least one vote. Abreu, Anderson and Bieber paced the balloting with 11 votes each, while the White Sox and Indians were the only teams with multiple players chosen.
Sporting News named its first MLB All-Star team in 1925.
SN 2020 MLB AWARDS: Jose Abreu voted MLB Player of the Year | NL All-Stars
(Selected by a panel of AL executives)
Catcher: Salvador Perez, Royals
2020 stats: .333/.353/.633; 11 homers; 161 OPS+; 1.9 bWAR
Others receiving votes: Yasmani Grandal, Sean Murphy
First base: Jose Abreu, White Sox
2020 stats: .317/.370/.617; 19 homers; 166 OPS+; 2.8 bWAR
Others receiving votes: None
Second base: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees
2020 stats: .364/.421/.590; 10 homers; 177 OPS+; 2.9 bWAR
Others receiving votes: Brandon Lowe
Third base: Jose Ramirez, Indians
2020 stats: .292/.386/.607; 17 homers; 163 OPS+; 2.1 bWAR
Others receiving votes: Rafael Devers, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Rendon
Shortstop: Tim Anderson, White Sox
2020 stats: .322/.357/.529; 10 homers; 141 OPS+; 2.2 bWAR
Others receiving votes: None
Outfield: Mike Trout, Angels
2020 stats: .281/.390/.693; 17 homers; 168 OPS+; 1.6 bWAR
Outfield: Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays
2020 stats: .289/.340/.579; 16 homers; 146 OPS+; 1.3 bWAR
Outfield: George Springer, Astros
2020 stats: .265/.359/.540; 14 homers; 140 OPS+; 1.9 bWAR
Others receiving votes: Byron Buxton, Clint Frazier, Kyle Lewis, Eloy Jimenez, Alex Verdugo
Designated hitter: Nelson Cruz, Twins
2020 stats: .303/.397/.595; 16 homers; 169 OPS+; 1.6 bWAR
Others receiving votes: Michael Brantley
Starting pitcher: Shane Bieber, Indians
2020 stats: 8-1; 1.63 ERA; 122 strikeouts in 77.1 innings; 0.866 WHIP; 3.2 bWAR
Others receiving votes: None
Relief pitcher: Liam Hendriks, Athletics
2020 stats: 3-1; 1.78 ERA; 37 strikeouts in 25.1 innings; 0.671 WHIP; 1.4 bWAR
Others receiving votes: Nick Anderson, James Karinchak