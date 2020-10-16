Home Technology Sources: Comcast's NBCUniversal and some PE firms approached Disney earlier this year...

Sources: Comcast's NBCUniversal and some PE firms approached Disney earlier this year about acquiring Hulu or operating it as a partnership, but were rebuffed (Lucas Shaw/Bloomberg)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Lucas Shaw / Bloomberg:

Sources: Comcast’s NBCUniversal and some PE firms approached Disney earlier this year about acquiring Hulu or operating it as a partnership, but were rebuffed  —  Toward the end of 2019, Hulu delivered a proposal to Walt Disney Co., its controlling shareholder, outlining a strategy to expand …

RELATED ARTICLES

©