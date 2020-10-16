Sony Responds to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Casting Rumors for ‘Spider-Man 3’

Columbia Pictures

It’s reported that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker a.k.a. Spider-Man will team up with previous iterations of the web-crawler to fight ‘many of their villains from the past, as well as new ones.’

Fans hoping to see multiple Spider-Man in the upcoming movie may need to calm down their excitement. Following reports that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield may return as the web-crawler in “Spider-Man 3” starring Tom Holland, Sony Pictures has said that they were nothing more than just rambling rumors.

“Those rumored castings are not confirmed,” a representative for the studio tells ET Canada when asked about Maguire and Garfield’s possible appearances in the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” sequel. The statement, however, doesn’t sound like a straight denial.

Words spread starting earlier this month that Holland, Maguire and Garfield will be uniting in the upcoming Spider-Man movie that may feature multiverse storyline. According to FandomWire, “Sony and Marvel are still finalizing a version of the script that features all three Spider-Men tackling many of their villains from the past, as well as new ones.”

As for the “villains from the past” that were mentioned in the supposed spoiler, they reportedly include Jamie Foxx‘s Electro as well as Venom (Tom Hardy), Vincent D’Onofrio‘s Kingpin and Green Goblin. We Got This Covered additionally reported that Kraven the Hunter and Scorpion would be added to the mix.

With Maguire and Garfield castings not being confirmed, the reports about the said villains’ appearances should be taken with a grain of salt as well. However, Foxx previously seemed to let the cat out of the bag as he shared a screenshot of an article about his casting news.

He wrote in the caption of the now-deleted post, “Tell Spidey let’s run it back!… super excited to [be] part of the new marvel Spider-Man new installment…” The 52-year-old star additionally revealed that his villainous character will get a new look for the upcoming Spider-Man movie. “can’t wait for y’all to check the new one. And I won’t be blue in this one!! But a thousand percent bada**!!!” so he teased.

Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange is also reported to appear in the film and fill in a mentor role that was previously occupied by Robert Downey Jr.‘s Tony Stark/Iron Man in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury in “Far From Home”. With his own upcoming movie “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” being set to be released after “Spider-Man 3”, it is believed that he will make way for the multiverse storyline in “Spider-Man 3”.

“Spider-Man 3” has kicked off production earlier this week in New York, according to filming notices plastered in the city. The shooting announcements for “Serenity Now”, the working title of the movie, revealed that they already filmed on October 14.