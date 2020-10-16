Slim Thug Calls Out “Soft” Men & Says A Woman Should “Bow Down” To Him

One thing about Slim Thug is he is going to say exactly what’s on his mind, regardless of what the topic may be. Slim Thug took to Instagram to call out “soft” men who are scared to like women’s photos on Instagram, adding that he’ll never ‘bow down’ to a woman.

“I’m the only person who’s on here ‘liking’ the pictures that I like,” he says. “You fake muthaf**** will see something you like and don’t even ‘like’ it ’cause you’re fake. You don’t wanna look thirsty, you’re worried about what someone else will say. You gotta answer to your b**** like a b****.”

He went on to say, “I’m not bowing down to no b**** ever, I’m gon’ always be the man in the relationship, and the b**** gon’ bow down to me, period.”

He shared a four minute video on his page further explaining his sentiments on liking pictures.

What are your thoughts on Slim’s rant Roommates? Do you agree, disagree, or are you indifferent about it all?

