Slim Thug Blasts ‘Soft’ Men Who ‘Bow Down’ To Women

Slim Thug took to Instagram to blast “soft” men who are afraid to like photos of women on Instagram — he says he will never “bow down” to a woman.

“I’m the only person here who likes the pictures that I like,” he says. “You fake muthaf*ckas will see something you like and not even” like “because you are fake. You don’t want to look thirsty, you worry about what someone else is going to say. You have to go to your B*tch — answer like a B*tch.”

