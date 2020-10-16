Sinead O’Connor Left ‘Starving’ as She’s Battling Crippling Agoraphobia

WENN

The ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ hitmaker opens up about her mental health issues, claiming her struggle with agoraphobia renders her unable to leave house and leaves her starving without food.

Sinead O’Connor is unable to leave her house to buy food as she battles crippling agoraphobia.

The Irish star, 53, who goes by the name Shuhada Sadaqat after converting to Islam, took to Twitter on Wednesday (14Oct20) to explain the the anxiety disorder has left her terrified to go outside, as she told fans she’s “starving” without food.

“I’ve been secretly living with a physically paralysing, trauma related case of acute low self-esteem for the last few years and months and weeks and am lately not eating because it’s made me so agoraphobic I can’t go to the shops,” wrote the “Nothing Compares 2 U” hitmaker, adding, “I’m starving.”

“I currently live in a very remote part of the country so take outs, and or grocery deliveries are not an option,” she shared. “That’s why i Have clearly asked ONLY if anyone knows of meal services for people with mental health conditions who’s ability to self-care is diminished.”

She added, “I’d eat the f**kin’ leg of the Lamb of God.”

Back in February, Sinead spoke candidly of how dangerous her mental health issues had become, revealing she was “seriously in danger of dying” amid her ongoing struggle.

Hours after venting her frustrations, the singer/songwriter gave an update, assuring her followers that she’s fine. “All good now : ) found meal delivery service : ) Am replete and happy : ),” she wrote before adding that the lockdown worked well for her because of her phobia. “Has to be said, these new restrictions are an agoraphobic’s dream,” so she explained.