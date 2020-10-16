Shilpa Shetty gets pampered at home by Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty recently returned to Mumbai after shooting for her upcoming film Hungama 2. Like several Bollywood projects, the shoot for this film too was brought to a sudden halt when a nationwide lockdown was enforced by the government. Now, with life slowly going back to normal, the crew headed back to Manali and resumed shooting.



On her return, it seems that Shilpa Shetty got some pampering at home courtesy her husband Raj Kundra. Shilpa took to social media yesterday and gave a glimpse of her husband’s creation – Vegan Spaghetti. Shilpa is pretty disciplined when it comes to her food habits so it was interesting to see her husband kept that in mind when he donned the chef’s hat. Along with sharing the picture, Shilpa wrote, “Vegan Spaghetti made by hubby dearest @RAJKUNDRA Faab job! Yummmyy” Take a look at her post below.

Looks pretty decisions doesn’t it?