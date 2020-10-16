SEC schools to receive revenue reductions for COVID-19 violations

Last week, Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey reportedly sent a memo to league athletic directors and coaches threatening fines and suspensions for violations of the conference’s health and safety protocols for completing a football season held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It appears Sankey is ready to take action.

Alex Scarborough of ESPN reported on Thursday that multiple SEC schools will receive conference revenue reductions for failures to comply with guidelines related to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19. Last week’s memo suggested the SEC could deliver fines of $100,000 and suspend personnel for violations.

Several SEC coaches have been spotted on sidelines improperly wearing masks or other face coverings during games. Head coaches and other staff members are required to cover their noses and mouths while working on the sidelines.

Florida-LSU and Vanderbilt-Missouri are two SEC games originally scheduled for Saturday that were postponed because of positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent quarantines of players. Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and university athletic director Greg Byrne announced on Wednesday that they tested positive for the virus and are isolating.

Saban won’t be allowed to coach No. 2 Alabama (3-0) versus No. 3 Georgia (3-0) on Saturday unless it’s proven his test produced what has become known as a “false positive” result.