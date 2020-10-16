Sanjay Dutt begins preparing for KGF Chapter 2

Despite facing several ups and downs in his career, Sanjay Dutt remains one of the most loved stars in Bollywood. The love was displayed once again when news of the star being diagnosed with lung cancer broke out.

Social media was flooded with his fans wishing him a quick recovery and backing him to bounce back soon from the disease. The love really seems to be doing the trick as Sanjay Dutt’s condition is reportedly getting better. The actor recently flew back from Dubai after a family reunion and now, is all set to return to work. Sanjay Dutt took to social media and shared a bunch of pictures with a caption that read, “Gearing up for #Adheera!âÂÂï¸Â #KGFChapter2”

Take a look at his post below.



















Adheera is the name of Dutt’s character from KGF Chapter 2. The film also stars Yash, Raveena Tandon, Archana Jois in leading roles.