Robin Givens On Jamie Foxx’s Mike Tyson Movie: I Felt Like My World Was Crumbling

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Actress Robin Givens is not looking forward to Jamie Foxx’s upcoming Mike Tyson movie.

“I felt this drop in the pit of my stomach and was like, ‘Oh no, here we go again,'” she told PEOPLE after hearing that the biopic was in development. “I felt like the world was crumbling again.”

Robin married the heavyweight champion in February 1988 but filed for divorce just eight months later, amid allegations of physical abuse.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR