Robert Pattinson Took Your Job

In an Instagram video, Ben tells his fellow actor, ‘Tell something they’re interested in like, ‘Hey, come see me Jason Bourne… Batman and…,’ ‘ prompting the latter to ask, ‘Robert Pattinson’s coming?’

Ben Affleck is no longer Batman, and Matt Damon apparently sees this fact as an opportunity to troll his fellow actor. They recently shared a video in partnership with Omaze to promote a charity contest to benefit the Eastern Congo Initiative and Water.org, and Matt took the time to make fun of Ben for losing his Batman role to Robert Pattinson.

In the short clip, Ben and Matt were going back and forth over how they should promote the contest and at one point, the “Argo” star said, “Tell something they’re interested in like, ‘Hey, come see me Jason Bourne… Batman and…’ ” Before Ben could finish his sentence, Matt interrupted, “Robert Pattinson’s coming?”

Hitting back, Ben said, “No. Jeremy Renner will be there, though,” making a reference to the fact that “The Avengers” actor played the lead role in “The Bourne Legacy“. Matt did not let himself lose just like that and pointed out, “Jeremy Renner did not play Jason Bourne. He expanded the Bourne universe.” He added, “Pattinson took your job.”

Ben originally planned a Batman movie that he wrote, directed and starred in during “Justice League” days, but he eventually stepped back in 2017 and the project was taken over by Matt Reeves. Meanwhile, Ben ultimately walked away from the movie completely due to lack of passion, personal problems and the failures of “Justice League”. Robert was later cast to take over the role from the 48-year-old and the movie is now set to be released in April 2022.

Production for the movie was recently put on hold after the “Twilight” star tested positive for coronavirus. Fortunately, he has since returned to the movie set as he was photographed filming a funeral scene at the St. George’s Hall in Liverpool, England.