Robert Downey Jr was ‘absolutely blinded’ when he wore the original Iron Man suit

Speaking to David Letterman on a forthcoming episode of Letterman’s Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Downey Jr explained that when Iron Man was still being made, the project faced budget constraints.

“Initially, everything was really there,” Downey tells Letterman. “They wanted to spend as little as they could on CG replacement, so I remember this helmet went on, and there’d be a shot, and I’d be in this whole suit, and they’d say: ‘Alright, Robert, it’s like you landed on the roof, so when we say action, just go like that, like you just landed, and then start moving forward.’

“So I put this helmet on, and it slammed closed, and I couldn’t see anything, and then these LED lights went on and it was like The Manchurian Candidate… I was absolutely blinded.”

The film was a hit, however, and subsequent MCU films (after Disney purchased Marvel in 2009) enjoyed the luxury of improved CGI technology and greater budgets.