Rhyce Shaw stepping away from North Melbourne job due to personal issues

North Melbourne coach Rhyce Shaw has stepped away from his senior coaching role to deal with personal issues.

The move was made public by the club late Friday in a statement from Kangaroos chairman Ben Buckley which read in part: “We have been acutely aware of speculation regarding our head coach, but we have not been in a position to say anything as we are respecting the wishes of Rhyce and his family.

“Rhyce has asked for some time and space away from football and we have provided him support during this period.

“We thank the media for their ongoing cooperation and trust they understand we can’t make further comment at this time.”

There’s a growing feeling that the 38-year-old won’t return to the club.

Shaw and the Kangaroos endured a torrid season in 2020, winning just three games (AAP)

The Kangaroos have just endured a turbulent season, winning just three games.

The post-season has been even more dramatic with eleven players cut from the list on one single day of bloodletting.

But the exodus from within the player ranks is unlikely to end there with senior players Ben Brown and Shaun Higgins expected to depart also.

Now it appears the club will also need to find a senior coach … and quickly.

Assuming Shaw does step down, it will end an unfulfilled reign at North Melbourne.

From his 29 games, his record is 10 wins and 19 losses.

The majority of those wins came late last year when he was installed as caretaker coach following the shock exit of Brad Scott.