Restaurant staff protest against virus restrictions in Barcelona

Restaurant and hospitality workers took to the streets of Barcelona to protests new restrictions in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The workers banged pots and pans and threw eggs at the city hall following an order for bars and restaurants to close for the next 15 days to slow rising infections.

Similar protests have taken place in other cities such as Madrid and Paris.

France’s restaurant workers recently negotiated with the government to stay open with new health regulations.

Spain has had nearly one million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 34,000 deaths. The incidence rate in Barcelona last week was 150 new cases per 100,000 people.