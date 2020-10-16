Report: payment card details of 3M+ Dickey's Barbecue Pit customers, stolen in a POS breach between July 2019 and Aug. 2020, were posted on a fraud marketplace (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
Report: payment card details of 3M+ Dickey’s Barbecue Pit customers, stolen in a POS breach between July 2019 and Aug. 2020, were posted on a fraud marketplace — Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the largest barbecue restaurant chain in the US, suffered a POS breach between July 2019 and August 2020.
