Report: Pats cancel practice after positive COVID-19 test

Both Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore returned to practice on Thursday after testing positive and being cleared by the medical staff and are slated to start Sunday’s game. However, that game could once again be moved.

New England’s bout with the coronavirus started with Newton and then Gilmore. Two more players also tested positive for the virus.

If more members of the Patriots organization continue to test positive, they could be investigated, similar to the Tennessee Titans, and face punishment from the league.