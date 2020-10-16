Report: Pats cancel practice after positive COVID-19 test

The New England Patriots were on track to play their Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, but now things are once again uncertain.
According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss and Field Yates, the Patriots will not practice on Friday after a positive COVID-19 test.
Both Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore returned to practice on Thursday after testing positive and being cleared by the medical staff and are slated to start Sunday’s game. However, that game could once again be moved.
New England’s bout with the coronavirus started with Newton and then Gilmore. Two more players also tested positive for the virus.
If more members of the Patriots organization continue to test positive, they could be investigated, similar to the Tennessee Titans, and face punishment from the league.
