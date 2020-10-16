Rashmika Mandanna shares her go to breakfast recipe

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most loved actresses in the country. Despite working in south films, she has quite the following all over India. Her social media game too is on point and she’s often made her love food evident through her posts.



The actress took to social media recently and shared her take on the classic omelette. Rashmika had earlier put up a picture of her creation on her Instagram story and after receiving several requests to share the recipe, she decided to create a video demonstrating the process. Rashmika’s caption for the video read, “My everyday omelette! Try it.. and let me know how you like it.” While most of the ingredients were part of the usual recipe of an omelette, the ingredients like spinach, sesame oil, ghee and teriyaki sauce definitely were surprise inclusions. Take a look at the video below.











This is something we’re definitely looking forward to trying for breakfast.