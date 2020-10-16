Rapper Juice Bentley Arrested for Ex-Girlfriend’s Murder

Instagram

The Baton Rouge rapper, whose real name is Davyon Bentley, has been on the run for nearly a month after allegedly killing 40-year-old Brenda Mullens in September.

Rapper Juice Bentley has been arrested in connection to his ex-girlfriend’s murder. The 24-year-old was located in Denver, Colorado on Monday, October 12 after a search for nearly a month, according to WBRZ ABC 2 News.

Juice, whose real name is Davyon Bentley, had been wanted by police as a suspect in the murder of 40-year-old Brenda Mullens since last month. He’s believed to have fled the scene of the murder on Joyce Dr. on Wednesday, September 16. He had been on the run since then.

Juice allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend Brenda after an argument at her home. Brenda was later found in her apartment and rushed to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. Meanwhile, Juice left Baton Rogue and made his way to Denver in an attempt to hide from authorities.

Juice has previously had run-ins with the law. At the time of the alleged murder, he has also been facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. He will be extradited to Louisiana where he will be processed for the said charges.

As for the murder case, it’s noted that the investigation is still ongoing, so it has not been determined what charges that will be imposed on him or if he will be charged.

Juice is a well-known local rapper, having collaborated with fellow Lousiana artist Kevin Gates. He’s also often shared his pictures with a slew of more popular artists like the late Nipsey Hussle and YG.

Juice is known for his rap songs that include lyrics pertaining to guns and violence. In one song titled “Homicide”, he rhymes, “cuz’ where I’m from, beef ain’t squashed until somebody die.” He also raps, “I know imma die a real one, they thought I was duckin’ till they thought that I had killed something.”

In another one of Bentley’s songs called “War Time”, he spits, “beef don’t squash unless it be a homicide.” He also glorifies violence in the music video which sees him pointing guns at the camera throughout the clip.