Rajkummar Rao asks everyone not to skip workouts

Amidst the lockdown and the ongoing pandemic, going to a gym and working out has become a rare thing. While gyms are slowly opening up today, Rajkummar Rao had advised everyone not to skip workouts and continue their fitness regime from their home.



While the actor had entered the showbiz as an agile actor, today the actor has built a physique and has continued to work hard on it. Earlier amidst the lockdown, the actor had released a video where he suggested his fans to continue their fitness regime.



The actor made sure that all the netizens and his followers don’t simply give any excuse to their fitness regime and cheat on their meals. Hence he wanted everyone to workout at home. Few years back Rajkummar Rao had lost weight for his film Trapped, post that the actor went for a sculpted look. We love his dedication for his fitness.