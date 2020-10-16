Prominent Christian Pastor ARRESTED . . . For Peeing On Woman During Flight

The Christian world is about to be SHOCKED, when they learn that a prominent North Carolina pastor has been taken into custody, after allegedly peeing on a woman sitting next to him on an airplane.

has the name of the pastor – but we’ve agreed to withhold it until charges drop publically. But trust us, when you find out who it is, you’ll be FLABBERGASTED!!

LISTEN TO HER HARROWING STORY

According to Alicia Beverly, a Detroit woman, the well-known pastor from North Carolina relieved himself on her as she slept in the backseat of a Delta plane as she returned to Detroit from Las Vegas.

Alicia had a great time in Vegas and could not wait to get home Monday night. They were on the red-eye flight and pretty much everyone was asleep, including her.

Alicia claims that she was awoken when she felt something – the feeling of a warm liquid being poured on her.

“It felt warm like on the side of me I felt something warm,” she said.

Alicia immediately yelled out and police – who were on board – managed to apprehend the pastor.

The pastor allegedly told police that he took an ambient or some sort of drug that may have impaired his behavior.

was told that the authorities plan on officially releasing the name of the pastor later today.

