Priyanka Chopra Jonas sends her condolences to the late Bhanu Athaiya’s family



Priyanka Chopra Jonas is without a doubt someone who inspires people to live life on their own terms. She has tried her hand at everything she wanted to, which sets her apart from the crowd. Yesterday, the sad news of ace costume designer Bhanu Athaiya surfaced online. Today, Priyanka sent in her heartfelt condolences to the legendary designer’s family.

She posted a picture of Bhanu and wrote, “RIP Bhanu Athaiya! What an amazing body of work – Oscar-winning costume-designer for Gandhi, the inventor of the Mumtaz saree, an inspiration to so many young designers. Her legacy will live on forever. My condolences to the family.” Take a look at the post below…