Princess Beatrice Breaks Silence on Her Royal Wedding Day

Thanks to the gown and tiara, the bride had the sweetest solution to the “something borrowed” wedding tradition.

“Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen,” the royal family previously confirmed on Twitter. “The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947.” Thanks to a photo of the British monarch in the dress from 1962, fans can see the subtle changes that were made for Beatrice’s nuptials, including the addition of puff sleeves and a new hem.

And now, with the dress, shoes and a replica bouquet on display, fans can get an up-close look at the royal wedding ensemble—if they find themselves in England with a face mask, that is.