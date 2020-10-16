Prince Harry ‘exploded’ during ‘showdown’ with William about Meghan Markle’s Vogue cover

It was always a dead cert that Meghan Markle would one day get a call from Vogue magazine.

As the new, inspiring and glamorous member of the royal family, it was on the cards from the outset that she’d follow in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, and sister-in-law Kate, the Duchess of Sussex, to team up with the famous high-fashion for an iconic piece.

But unlike Kate and Diana, Meghan wasn’t content to simply put on some stylish clothes and pose for the camera.

Instead she asked if she could guest edit the biggest edition of the year.

Her vision was the highlight the work of powerful and inspiring women around the world, calling her project Forces of Change.





While the edition was widely praised, it reportedly caused a huge “showdown” between Prince Harry and his older brother William.

In his new book Battle of Brothers, royal expert and author Robert Lacey claims that William tried to talk to his brother about some of the issues raised in the magazine – but it didn’t end well.

He writes: “William had been worried for some that Harry was growing away from him, and this was confirmed when he tried to discuss the issues raised in ‘Forces for CHANGE’, with his brother.





“There was another classic Harry explosion, followed by a further, even deeper rift.

“As with the brothers’ arguments of 2016/17 over William’s attempts to make Harry ‘go slow’, the details of the showdown over Meghan’s ‘Forces for CHANGE’ are not known.”

However he claims afterwards Harry and Meghan “suddenly” decided not to join the Cambridges and the rest of the royals for their annual summer holiday to Balmoral.





Due to the different tone of the magazine issue, Meghan turned down the offer of appearing on the cover.

Unlike Diana and Kate, photos of the Duchess were limited to the inside pages – leaving the front to the inspiring women she was trying to promote.

There is also a mirror, with the idea that the reader can also see themselves as a ‘Force of Change’.











Both Meghan and editor Edward Enningful spoke about the conversation which led to the historical September issue in letters within the magazine.

The pair had a meeting at Kensington Palace to discuss Meghan possibly being the cover star, but after the meeting the Duchess had an idea and sent Edward a slightly nervous message.

Meghan wrote: “I asked the question. Actually, I typed and deleted the question several times until I built up the courage to ask the question – ‘Edward…instead of doing the cover, would you be open to me guest-editing your September issue?’.”

Edward said it took him “less than a minute” to reply to the Duchess’s request with a firm yes – and the pair spent the nine months meeting secretly to turn their vision into reality.

Meghan even turned her hand to interviewing, sitting down with Michelle Obama, and got her husband Prince Harry to speak to primatologist Dr Jane Goodall on her work with chimpanzees in the wild.